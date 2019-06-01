‘My nude photos were taken to show the world that I am now mature’ – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodi made news a few weeks after she took to social media to share nude images of her causing many to slam her for the decision.

The actress in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats has now opened up on why she decided to have a nude photo shoot for her birthday.

According to Uche, she released the photos as a way of telling the world that she is now a grown, mature, beautiful and confident woman.

On the backlash she received following the release of the nude images, Uche stated that it was expected as she is a public figure.

She went on to say not everyone will singe a person’s praise at all times as humans are expected to see faults in others.