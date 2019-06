‘My saddest day as Senate President’ – Bukola Saraki reveals

The Senate President Bukola Saraki at the just ended 8th National Assembly opened up on one of the saddest days of his tenure.

While delivering his valedictory speech on Thursday , June 6 which marked the last sitting of the 8th Senate, Saraki noted that April 18, 2018, was his saddest day.

Speaking he said;

“DISTINGUISHED COLLEAGUES, LET ME THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU FOR YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARDS MAKING THIS THE HISTORIC SENATE THAT IT IS.

“WHEN I THINK OF THE MANY TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS WE HAVE FACED AS AN INSTITUTION, AND MY OWN PERSONAL TRAVAILS, PARTICULARLY AT THE CODE OF CONDUCT TRIBUNAL, I AM HUMBLED, BECAUSE NONE OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS WOULD HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE SUPPORT AND COOPERATION OF THE ENTIRE MEMBERS OF THIS CHAMBER.

“THE INVASION OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BY ARMED SECURITY OPERATIVES IN AUGUST 2018 WILL LIVE IN INFAMY. THIS WAY DOWN THE LINE, HOWEVER, I REALISE THAT THE DAY OF THAT INVASION WAS THE SADDEST – BUT IN MANY WAYS, IT WAS ALSO A GOOD DAY FOR ASSERTING THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE LEGISLATURE AND THE TRIUMPH OF DEMOCRACY.

“IT ALSO TURNED OUT TO BE A SHOWCASE OF THE SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THIS CHAMBER AND THE HOUSE, AS HONOURABLE MEMBERS STOOD IN UNISON WITH THEIR SENATE COLLEAGUES IN DEFIANCE OF THE INVADERS.