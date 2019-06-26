‘My Salary Is N750,000’ – Senate President, Ahmed Lawan Reveals

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has revealed that he and his colleagues in the red chamber are collecting N750,000 as salary.

The Senate president made the disclosure when members of the Senators’ Forum paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The National assembly has been under immense pressure to disclose the amount lawmakers take home as salary.

While further dismissing the jumbo pay issue, he revealed that his monthly salary as a lawmaker and that of his colleagues was N750,000.