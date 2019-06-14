“My Trauma Just Heightened!” – Kemi Olunloyo Laments As Robbers Attack Her

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo allegedly gets robbed by 5 armed robbers as she shares on her twitter handle.

The popular journalist said the robbers smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied them up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat them.

Kemi Olunloyo also said that is why she asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America because this could happen to anybody.

She wrote:

“MY TRAUMA JUST HEIGHTENED!

5 armed robbers entered here at 1:45am 6/14/19. They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us. My mom, sister’s house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD@richkjtmusic devices are gone. All his new music and phone gone as he records at night. He came out of his room cos he heard me screaming “Don’t kill me!” Help us. Devices can be replaced, not lives. Now 2:50am Ibadan now. I’m typing from an old 4G Android stored away not used anymore since 2014. I cannot even reach Governor @seyi_amakinde who lives behind us or police as WhatsApp is on my phone they took. This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America. It could happen to anyone. Pls someone call any police you know. My police list is on my phone they took. I remain helpless😣😣

his area GRA Agodi has had a lot of robberies. “We want jewelry, devices and cash. I had 5k in the wallet, have them” They cleared the whole house then left saying “Shut up, we won’t kill you