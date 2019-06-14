N30k “allowee” to be communicated to corps members – DG

by Valerie Oke

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Friday assured corps members that the scheme will communicate to them when the payment of N30,000 new allowance would start.

This was made known by the DG at a workshop/ training on Freedom of Information Act for Desk Officers of the NYSC in Abuja.

The DG was asked when the payment of N30,000 allowance for corps members would take -off, and he said: “They will be communicated accordingly, please.”

According to the DG, the workshop was organised to consolidate on the successes recorded by the scheme regarding the use of the FOIA.

His words: “Since the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act in 2011, the NYSC has been in the forefront of ensuring total compliance with the provisions of the Act.”

 

 
