N400m fraud: I got the money from Jonathan, not Dasuki – Metuh

by Verity

N400m fraud: I got the money from Jonathan not Dasuki

Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday said that he received the N400 million from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former PDP Spokesperson this while testifying before a federal high court sitting in Abuja.  Metuh said he didn’t collect the money( which traced to him as proceeds of money allegedly laundered) from the former national security adviser, Dasuki Sambo.

Metuh is facing trial alongside his company, Destra Investment Ltd, over allegations that he diverted N400 million shortly before the 2015 general election.

Metuh was reported to have told the court that he met with the former president and Jonathan promised to make the money available to him “to carry out the national assignment.”

“Up till May 29, 2015, no individual or group had ever questioned Dasuki’s integrity not to talk of been charged or arrested for any unlawful act,” Metuh reportedly said.

Okon Abang, the presiding judge, then adjourned the case till June 24 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, Dasuki had told the court in 2017 that he cannot remember having any financial dealings with the former PDP spokesman.
Tags from the story
Dasuki, jonathan, Metuh

