N6.8 Kano Zoo Money: We will not hesitate to arrest a gorilla or anyone involved

The police in Kano State has made it very clear that it would not hesitate to arrest a gorilla or any other animal linked to the missing N6.8 million at the Kano Zoological Garden, as investigations progress.

However, police have said that there are no indications that a gorilla swallowed the N6.8m money, as claimed by earlier reports.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, reportedly told Daily Trust on Sunday that contrary to speculations, the N6.8 million went missing after an alleged robbery incident which occurred on June 9, 2019.

He said that on June 9, some staff of the Garden called the police to report the robbery incident.

He added also that 10 staff of the Zoological Garden have already been arrested by the police in connection with the missing money.

The police spokesperson also noted that none of the arrested persons have linked the missing money to any animal in the zoo.

“We have arrested the Garden’s personnel because we suspect negligence on their part.

The money was proceeds generated within five days and it was during the just concluded Sallah celebrations.

The personnel, instead of taking the money to the bank for safe keeping, they kept it with them, a situation that led to the alleged robbery.

We are investigating the matter and I can assure you that we will unravel the truth of the matter,” he said.

 

 
