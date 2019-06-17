Naira Marley promises to help people wrongfully jailed

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has vowed to help people wrongfully jailed.

The rapper who recently gained his freedom took to his Instastories to make this vow revealing he met a couple of people in jail who may not deserve to be there.

According to the Issagoal rapper, there is a  guy there who has been there for two years simply because he decided to date the daughter of a rich woman. He got locked up by the woman after he refused to break up with his girlfriend per her order.

Marley himself recently gained freedom after spending 35 days behind bars for fraud-related crimes.

Read his post below;

Naira Marley promises to help people wrongfully jailed
