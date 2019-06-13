Naira Marley Still In Prison – Management

Naira Marley’s management has released a statement calling out the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for delaying the Release of the rapper despite fulfilling all requirements

The management took to Naira Marley’s Instastory to talk about the embattle musician plight.

in the caption, the management said

F*uk sake #freeNairaMarley F*ucked up system. Naira Marley Perfected his bills since and w are still waiting for EFCC to verify. hopefully, EFCC will verify and let him go soon. Thanks management

ALSO READ: Nigerian Comedian And Actor, Frank Donga Has Some Advice For Nigerian’s Living Abroad

The rapper has been in Ikoyi prison for 33 days