Naira Marley Still In Prison – Management

by Olabanji

Naira Marley’s management has released a statement calling out the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for delaying the Release of the rapper despite fulfilling all requirements

The management took to Naira Marley’s Instastory to talk about the embattle musician plight.

in the caption, the management said

F*uk sake #freeNairaMarley F*ucked up system.

Naira Marley Perfected his bills since and w are still waiting for EFCC to verify. hopefully, EFCC will verify and let him go soon. Thanks management

ALSO READ: Nigerian Comedian And Actor, Frank Donga Has Some Advice For Nigerian’s Living Abroad

The rapper has been in Ikoyi prison for 33 days
Tags from the story
Naira Marley

You may also like

Actress, Remi Surutu pens down emotional tribute to her daughter on her posthumous birthday

Just In; Buhari Storms Campaign Head Quarters, Demand Updates(Photos)

Justin Bieber And Kourtney Kardashian Spotted On Date Night

New photo of Tobi Bakre and Cee-C… Why is Tobi not smiling?

Nigerian first black Student Union president of Bournemouth University, U.K, comes out as gay

Toke Makinwa Speaks At New York University (Photos)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

PROUD FATHER: Check Out Wizkid & His Cute Son (PHOTO)

Kemi Olunloyo And Seyi Law Finally Settle Their Differences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *