Naira Marley Visits Regina Daniels And Other Nollywood Actors On Set

by Amaka

Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels shared a couple of videos of controversial Nigerian musician, Naira Marley paying her as well as other Nollywood actors a visit on her Insta story.

[VIDEO]: Singer, Naira Marley Visits Regina Daniels And Other Nollywood Actors

ALSO READ: Frank Edoho Savagely Replies A Follower Who Mocked Him On Twitter

From the videos, Naira Marley had a swell time as they all crowded around him struggling to take pictures with him and celebrate him as he showed up on the set location. He was also spotted with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

[VIDEO]: Singer, Naira Marley Visits Regina Daniels And Other Nollywood Actors

ALSO READ: Regina Daniels And Hubby, Ned Nwoko All Loved Up In New Video

Watch video below:
Tags from the story
Naira Marley, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels

You may also like

Nigerians react, as Femi Otedola accepts offer to be PDP Lagos governorship candidate

Here’s What DJ Cuppy Told British Airways Hostess Who Made Racist Comments About Nigerians

“Cossy Orjiakor Is The Only Woman I Can Marry In Nollywood” – Benson Okonkwo

Humblesmith And Tiwa Savage In Super Hot Photos

Delta state big boy declared wanted for multiple robberies in Ghana

Davido Spotted With Togolese Soccer Star, Emmanuel Adebayor

Popular Actress, Yvonne Nelson Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Reveals Identity of Her Baby’s Father (Photos)

Your Father, Your Mother and You Will All Die – Davido Threatens His Creditor (FULL AUDIO)

Six students killed in Kenyan school raid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *