Naira Marley Visits Regina Daniels And Other Nollywood Actors On Set

Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels shared a couple of videos of controversial Nigerian musician, Naira Marley paying her as well as other Nollywood actors a visit on her Insta story.
From the videos, Naira Marley had a swell time as they all crowded around him struggling to take pictures with him and celebrate him as he showed up on the set location. He was also spotted with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.
Watch video below: