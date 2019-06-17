Nigerian Rapper, Naira Marley Vows To Help People Wrongly Accused Out of Jail

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley who was recently out of jail has decided to help a lot of people who he met in prison and he also talked about his experience in jail.

The rapper revealed that he met an inmate who has been in jail for 9 years and is still awaiting trial.

Naira Marley in his post said he met a guy who has been in jail for two years because he was dating a rich woman’s daughter and the woman got him locked after he refused to leave her daughter.

Naira Marley
