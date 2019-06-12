Naira Marley’s Management Calls Out EFCC

The managememt team of embattled Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has called out the Economoc Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not releasing the rapper despite being granted bail.

The management who seem fed up with the delay in the release of their artiste who was granted bail, have called out the anti-graft agency on Instagram.

Naira Marley’s management who called out the EFCC via an Insta-story post, noted that the system is messed up hence the delay in the release of the artiste.

