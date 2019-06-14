NDANITV’s NEW WEB – SERIES OGA! PASTOR TO BE RELEASED THIS JUNE

NdaniTV is set to release OGA! Pastor, a brand new web-series featuring fast rising nollywood actors including Ini Dima – Okojie, Uzor Arukwe, Pearl Okorie, Jimmy Odukoya and others.

Set in the city of Lagos, the series follows the life of Deoye Gesinde, a young clergyman and founder of a fast growing Church, GGBC. Deoye struggles with balancing the needs of his family, the needs of the Church and his own personal needs. The tough balancing act soon keeps him in bondage of people’s expectations and the high standards he has set for himself.

Written by Lani Aisida and shot in the heart of Lagos, Oga! Pastor is an original NdaniTV production and is powered by GTBank.