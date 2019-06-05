NDDC Boss left in shock after discovering that Amaechi’s hometown hasn’t had power supply for 2 years

by Verity

 

NDDC Boss left in shock after discovering that Amaechi's hometown hasn't had power supply for 2 years

Nelson Brambaifa, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) has expressed shock over upon realising that communities in Ikwerre kingdom, including Ubima, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s hometown have not had power supply for over two years.

This was disclosed by Prof Brambaifa during a visit to Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, LGA.

The NDDC boss however assured the Chairman, Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Eze Blessing Wagor, Nye-Nwe Ali of an ongoing NDDC project to restore electricity to Ikwerre kingdom, beginning with Ubima and Isiokpo.

He described the blackout in the communities as “anomalous and absurd,” adding that the communities needed urgent help to solve the situation.

The interventionist project, according to him is “almost completed, will be commissioned in the next two weeks”.

He also inspected the ongoing restoration projects in Ozuoba, Omagwa, Ubima and Isiopko, was accompanied on the occasion by the commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi who hails from equally affected Isiokpo.

According to the Managing Director, Income Electrix Limited, Matthew Edevbie, the contractor who is handling the project, the entire Ikwerre LGA will be served by two sources of power; one from Ahoada and the other from Rumuosi sub-stations.

“In Ubima, we have installed eight transformers and within the next one week there will be power in the town. We appealing to the communities to safeguard the power infrastructure,” he said.
Tags from the story
Amaechi, Electricity Supply, hometown, Ikwerri, nddc

You may also like

Nigeria Has The Second Largest HIV Burden In The World – NACA

Dimgba Igwe Was A Thoroughbred Journalist And Writer, Says Tinubu

Two Indians Remanded In Prison For Oil Bunkering

Corruption Undermined War Against Insurgency – Ex-DSS Boss, Gadzama

Melaye’s recall causes war between Kogi AG and Senate President Saraki

Attack On Buhari Aimed At Causing Riots In North So Military Can Take Over – Asari-Dokubo

Pro-Biafra Protests Can’t Be Stopped With Force, Group Advises Buhari

Bauchi: Yuguda Presents N127bn 2015 Budget Proposal

Advice Column: I slapped my mother because of him now he has dumped me after 3years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *