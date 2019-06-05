NDDC Boss left in shock after discovering that Amaechi’s hometown hasn’t had power supply for 2 years

Nelson Brambaifa, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) has expressed shock over upon realising that communities in Ikwerre kingdom, including Ubima, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s hometown have not had power supply for over two years.

This was disclosed by Prof Brambaifa during a visit to Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, LGA.

The NDDC boss however assured the Chairman, Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Eze Blessing Wagor, Nye-Nwe Ali of an ongoing NDDC project to restore electricity to Ikwerre kingdom, beginning with Ubima and Isiokpo.

He described the blackout in the communities as “anomalous and absurd,” adding that the communities needed urgent help to solve the situation.

The interventionist project, according to him is “almost completed, will be commissioned in the next two weeks”.

He also inspected the ongoing restoration projects in Ozuoba, Omagwa, Ubima and Isiopko, was accompanied on the occasion by the commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi who hails from equally affected Isiokpo.

According to the Managing Director, Income Electrix Limited, Matthew Edevbie, the contractor who is handling the project, the entire Ikwerre LGA will be served by two sources of power; one from Ahoada and the other from Rumuosi sub-stations.

“In Ubima, we have installed eight transformers and within the next one week there will be power in the town. We appealing to the communities to safeguard the power infrastructure,” he said.