‘Never Be A Prison Of Your Past’ – Olakunle Churchill Talks About Moving On

by Olayemi Oladotun

Olakunle Churchill, media big boy and former husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has advised fans to learn from their past.

Olakunle Churchill has been dragged over all social media by his ex-wife and mother of his son, Tonto Dikeh in recent weeks.

Also Read: Man shoots his shot at Genevieve Nnaji

The media big boy also have fired shots at his ex-wife in various posts and he has been seen with a caucasian lady in the past few days.

He wrote:

Never be a prisoner of your past, it was a lesson not a life sentence

Olakunle Churchill
Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill, tonto dikeh

