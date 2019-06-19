‘Never be a prisoner of your past, it was a lesson not a life sentence’ – Olakunle Churchill

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian businessman and former husband to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message.

The father of two advised against being a prisoner of one’s past.

His post read thus;

Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson not a life sentence.

Recall Olakunle has been in the news for weeks now following his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh’s explosive interview with Daddy Freeze which saw the mom of one claiming her ex is a ritualist as well as a fraudster.

Not stopping there Tonto went on to claim her ex, is bad in bed and can hardly last up to 40 seconds.
