‘Never be a prisoner of your past, it was a lesson not a life sentence’ – Olakunle Churchill

Nigerian businessman and former husband to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message.
The father of two advised against being a prisoner of one’s past.
His post read thus;
Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson not a life sentence.
Recall Olakunle has been in the news for weeks now following his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh’s explosive interview with Daddy Freeze which saw the mom of one claiming her ex is a ritualist as well as a fraudster.
Not stopping there Tonto went on to claim her ex, is bad in bed and can hardly last up to 40 seconds.