“Never Judge Someone Based On The Opinion Of Others” – Regina Daniels

by Olayemi Oladotun

 The marriage of teenage Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels to the former lawmaker, Ned Nwoko has generated a lot of controversies since the news broke.

However, the actress seems to be unperturbed about the news flying around, as she seems to be enjoying her marriage.

Regina Daniels whose brother was recently arrested and freed by men of the police force on Sunday is enjoying her life as she has been seen flexing and flaunting on social media.

The Nollywood Actress took to her official page to drop a photo of her in pink and advised people to  “Never judge someone based on the opinion of others.”

See photo below:

Regina Daniels

 
