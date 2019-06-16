‘Never pray for a man who is good in bed’ – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has shared some advice to single women who hope to be married someday soon.

According to the father of two, women need to be more specific when praying to God about what they want in the man they will be getting married to.

Deyemi advised again women praying for something instead, they should learn to be specific when praying.

In his words;

“To single ladies, don’t pray for a man who loves God, write a list of what the man daily does to show his love for God, then pray over it. Also, don’t pray for a man who is rich and loves you, pray for a man that sees and takes advantage of the opportunities to create wealth that allows him the liberty to give you the attention you need.

“Don’t pray for a man who is faithful to you, but pray for a man who has learnt self-discipline and control, deliberately reprogramming his mind to not lust after other women. Do not pray for a man who is good in bed but for a man who pays attention to and understand your body needs. Don’t just pray for a man, be specific,” he advised.