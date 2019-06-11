New Millionaires Emerge As TECNO Nigeria Holds Light Up Your Dream 3

Everyone has dreams but most never get to achieve them. Thanks to Africa’s most preferred smartphone maker, TECNO Nigeria, there is a way out of this. This was clearly seen at the recently held TECNO SPARK Light Up Your Dream 3 event as seven people were made millionaires in the well-contested grand finale and raffle draw.

At the competition, which started in April and is part of the TECNO Spark 3 launch activities, many young Nigerian entrepreneurs with various business interests ranging from agriculture to technology, shared their business dreams with the hope of winning the one million naira prize money.

More: Read about last year’s winners.

It was a tough contest involving rigorous reviews and assessments, and at the end of the month-long activity, ten entrepreneurs were shortlisted, even though only nine showed up. The selected nine people pitched their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges that included the CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe and Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Jesse Oguntimehin, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO Nigeria, stated that ‘although the initiative was an experiment the brand decided to carry out, over the years, it has been a huge success’. He also said that the initiative was conceived with the intention of ‘making a positive impact on the different local communities in Nigeria by empowering budding entrepreneurs to achieve their lifelong dreams because TECNO really is for Nigerians’.

At the end of the pitching, two winners were selected based on their communication skills, creativity, and business acumen. The two winners, Amaka Judith, a shoemaker and Mercy Orlu, a soap maker, went away with N1 million each. There were also winners across the country who bought a SPARK 3 smartphone, got a raffle ticket and also emerged as millionaires in the raffle draw. They are Alex Mbamalu, Fatolu Kemi, Maduakolam Chinaza and Ugbesia Efe, who were also presented with their prize money.