New Music Alert: All Is In Order By Mavin Group

Mavin music group have dropped a new banging video titled “All is in order” which features Don Jazzy, latest signing, Rema, Korede Bello, DNA and also the newest kid on the block, Crayon.

The new music video is seen by some quarters as a form of statement following the departure of popular female musical act, Tiwa Savage, from the music label.

Tiwa Savage who left Mavin records to join Universal Music Group weeks ago has been viewed as irreplaceable to the music group lately.

Well, the new music video has just confirmed that the record label can do without the multi-award winning singer.