[New Music Alert]: Young John Teams Up With Tiwa Savage And Kizz Daniels To Drop ”Ello Baby”

Popular record producer, Young John The Wicked Producer, has joined the league of producers who have also tried their luck with vocals.

The popular producer teamed up with female singer, Tiwa Savage, and rave of the moment Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniels to drop a new banger titled ”Ello Baby.”

The song which is sure going to be a club banger has started enjoying airplay.

According to Tiwa Savage who announced the release of the song via her Twitter handle she said the song is a better ”gbedu for the makosa waist whyners and an upgrade on Zanku.”

What she wrote below;

#ElloBaby out now. Better gbedu fun awon makossa waist whyners … upgrade your zanku oooo pic.twitter.com/ikssQ086yK — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) June 20, 2019

