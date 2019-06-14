”Next time I’m wearing gele is my wedding day” – Kiki Osinbajo Says As She Share New Photos

by Eyitemi

Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, is definitely aware of her beauty as she keeps doling out beautiful photos of herself for her followers to savor.

Taking to her Instagram page today, she shared some beautiful photos of herself and we feel you need to savor them. She went on to add below the photos that she would not be wearing a head tie again until her wedding.

Photos below:

What she wrote:

