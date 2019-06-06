Niara Marley slams rumors he has not met his bail requirements

by Temitope Alabi

Recall news surfaced that the singer was still locked up despite having been granted bail due to his inability to provide people who would stand for him.

Last week, Marley was granted bail to the tune of N2million plus two sureties but has remained in custody since then and news surfaced a few hours ago that he remains in custody

News filtered this morning that the reason why Naira Marley hasn’t been released is that nobody wants to stand as surety for him due to his past records of crime. The sureties required to bail him areas there is no one on Level 10 to stand as a surety.
The singer has now slammed the claim.
Read his post below;
Niara Marley slams rumors he has not met his bail requirements
Tags from the story
EFCC, Naira Marley

You may also like

”It Doesn’t Matter How Slow You Go, As Long As You Don’t Stop” – Regina Daniels Say As She Relaxes On A Jet Rocking A Military Fatigue

Oge Aneke Gives Birth To A Baby Girl (Photos)

Benson Okonkwo Thinks Nigerian Women Are Not Romantic For This Reason

TWEETED: “Every Girl Is A Wife Material…” Yvonne Nelson Sends Message To Guys

Just like Dinosaurs, PSquare has evolved

Kerry Washington Sends Out New Year Message In Igbo

These Photos Of Liz Benson And Family Are Too Adorable

Tiwa Savage served major hotness in this photo

Davido accused by Nigerian man for allegedly trying to kill him after absconding with his N60m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *