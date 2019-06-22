Nickk Minaj set to marry childhood friend

by Valerie Oke

Nicki referred to her other half as “husband” when she said Kenneth gives her a loving foot rub every evening after her shower, but admitted that they were not yet legally married
American female rapper, Nicki Minaj is set to marry her childhood friend, Kenneth Petty, while also revealing they have obtained a marriage license.

Nicki Minaj has been dating Petty for more than seven months.

The rapper had made it known that she would get the license with her “husband” as she spoke on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio.

“We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she said, according to Metro.

“It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything,” she had said.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said

“It’s just so sexy.”

“If I’m being honest, spiritually, I’m at the best place I’ve been in a long time.

“I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I’m happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the man in my life, he’s known me since I was 14.”

“He knows the real me, I don’t have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored.

“There’s a different level of friendship and passion I’ve never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.”
