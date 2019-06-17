Nig vs France: ”If the first penalty was scored would the ref had sanctioned a replay Because the keeper stepped out?”- See All The Questions That Are Being Asked After France Were Awarded A Controversial Second Penalty

Following the controversial second penalty kick that was awarded to France after losing the first one on the ground that the Super Falcons goalkeeper failed to stay on his line before the ball was kicked, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have asked two major questions as highlighted below:

If the first penalty was scored would the ref have sanctioned a replay because the keeper stepped out?

I agree that the Nigerian keeper had her 2 legs out of the line before the penalty. But why is France not being penalized for being in the box before taking the penalty?

Reactions:

A quick question, if the first penalty was scored would the ref had sanctioned a replay coz the keeper stepped out?#NIGFRA — Akinpelu Olayinka (@brother_oluyk) June 17, 2019

They Penalized our Goalkeeper for having a foot off the line, but didn’t penalize France for being in the Box before the penalty was taken#FIFAWWC #NIGFRA pic.twitter.com/nsZqmkvqsk — Nuel ugo (@Waist_Pain) June 17, 2019

#NIGFRA That second penalty is a fucking shame. If Nigeria was a european team, it will never happen like this. — Frantzen (@BrbrLivesMatter) June 17, 2019

I agree that Nigerian keeper had her 2 legs out of the line before the penalty. But why is France not being penalized for being in the box before taking the penalty ?!! #NIGFRA @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ALv5aOXGYm — BlacK BoY (@Sheyeeah) June 17, 2019

