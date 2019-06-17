Nig vs France: ”If the first penalty was scored would the ref had sanctioned a replay Because the keeper stepped out?”- See All The Questions That Are Being Asked After France Were Awarded A Controversial Second Penalty

by Eyitemi

Nig vs France: ''If the first penalty was scored would the ref had sanctioned a replay coz the keeper stepped out?''- See All The Questions That Are Being Asked After France Were Awarded A Controversial Second Penalty

Following the controversial second penalty kick that was awarded to France after losing the first one on the ground that the Super Falcons goalkeeper failed to stay on his line before the ball was kicked, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have asked two major questions as highlighted below:
  • If the first penalty was scored would the ref have sanctioned a replay because the keeper stepped out?

  • I agree that the Nigerian keeper had her 2 legs out of the line before the penalty.

    But why is France not being penalized for being in the box before taking the penalty?

Reactions:

Tags from the story
france, nigeria, Super Falcons

