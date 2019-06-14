Nigeria Celebrities Reacts To A New Born Baby Who Almost Lost His Life Because He Contacted Herpes When Kissed

A newborn baby contacted Herpes virus in his eyes after being kissed at a christening service in the UK.

The baby who is now nine-months-old almost lost his life after contracting the virus two months ago.

Nigeria Celebrities has also started the awareness to stop people from kissing newborn babies as their immune systems are not developed enough to fight these viruses. Toolz took to her Instagram page to react on this has she announced she was expecting her second child.

she said on her post

and some people think I’m being weird when I stress over this. Their immune systems aren’t fully developed.