Nigeria Immigration service to start deporting foreigners living in the country illegally

A new report has confirmed that the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, is set to begin the expulsion of immigrants illegally living in the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, made this known at the Immigration training school in Kano during the passing out ceremony of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396 trained officers in Kano.

In his words: “In the next three months, the Service would commence issuance of Residence Permits to Foreign Nationals resident in the country and anybody who failed to possess his own before the expiration of the stipulated time faces deportation.

“In the face of serious insecurity facing the country, the only option left for the service is the issuance of Permits for all Foreign Nationals living in the country.

“In the face of global reality coupled with the insurgency and other serious security threats, Nigeria must take all necessary steps in protecting its sovereignty for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses in peace.”

He continued syaing;

“our borders are protected and Nigeria becomes safer for business and encourages the inflow of foreign direct investments without undermining national security.”