Nigeria Man Narrates How He Hacks Into Victim’s Bank Account And Withdraws The Money Using Their Sim Card

A man known has Dare Oladimeji has been arrested for fraudulent act in connection with him withdrawing N200,000 from a victim’s account.

Dare Oladimeji who claimed he was a football and played in Dubai for ALAIN FC came back to Nigeria in 2016, the ex-footballer said he brought N7 million which he gave N5 million to Mr Shola for a genuine business with NUPENG, But unfortunately the man died.

The father of three said he later decided to venture into Yahoo yahoo, he added that he didn’t want to go into robbery and snatching of Phones.

He narrated that he started his fraudulent act by getting a victim’s sim card, he slots it in any small phone that is not android, then he would press a code which brings out the list of the bank the victim uses. For example, if the person is using GTB, I will proceed with the normal code of *37*100# to recharge his phone and see how much the victim have in his account. Thereafter he would transfer the money into his donors account from where we would withdraw the money.

He added that locking of phones with password does not stop him from hacking into the account, all he needed is the sim and he slots it into a small phone, he said the only thing that can prevent him from hacking the account is if the victim’s Sim is locked.

He told newsmen while being paraded that he learnt this online and didn’t need to go to school to be a hacker, he however said he regrets his actions and has brought shame to his children.

The police say he would be charged to court soon.