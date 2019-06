Renowned Nigeria Author and Novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured with Doctors of letters, honoris causa by prestigious American University, Yale University.



The award-winning author also known for her staunch feminist views also became the first African to deliver a Class Day Speech at the Yale College, New Haven.

Video below

She took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new feat, pictures below

