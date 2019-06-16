Nigeria singer, Aramide Announces She’s Now part Of Grammy Award Governing Board

by Olabanji

Nigeria singer, Aramide took to her Instagram page to congratulate herself on her new position as part of the Grammy governing board.

The singer who said she has been a consistent voting member over the years has finally gotten to the governing board

she said;

I am happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board. 
I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington D.C Chapter board.
