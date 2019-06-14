Nigeria Singer, Burna Boy Releases New Single “Anybody”

Nigeria Afro-pop singer, Burna boy has released another single ‘Anybody’ which is doing well on Youtube with over 132,971 views in less than 15 hours.

The self-acclaimed African Giant is currently on his African Giant tour as he takes New York City.

The Visuals of the song Anybody was directed by Clarence peters and the song was produced by the duo DJDS and steel&copper

The colorful video talks about Burna boy’s craft and freedom of expression as he is definitely getting comfortable in his own style of music.

Anybody is the latest song from his recent works following Dangote which did very well during its release.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW