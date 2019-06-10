Nigeria Singer, Davido Congratulate Newly Emerged Oyo State House of Rep Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin

by Olabanji

The 32-years-old lawmaker, hon. Debo Ogundoyin has emerged speaker of the ninth Oyo state of Assembly after a unanimous voice vote of the 32-member assembly on Monday.

The newly emerged speaker is a member of the People Democratic Party representing Ibarapa-East.

Davido took to his Twitter page to congratulate the new speaker of the house. in his tweet

love when Dreams come true!!!!! 3 years ago you were co managing @drenodrizzy with me ! Today you became THE SPEAKER OF THE OYO STATE HOUSE IF ASSEMBLY!!! I am so happy and Proud if you!!! Haha OGUN D !! #3 !! @debo_ogund

The Oyo ninth Assembly is dominated by the ruling PDP with 26 out of the 32 members.

