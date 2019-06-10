Nigeria singer, Naira Marley Confirms He Is Still In EFCC custody

by Olabanji

Nigeria singer, Naira Marley who was arrested on the 10th of May by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is still in custody.

His management made this statement on his Instagram story, in the caption it said

Update, Naira Marley is in Ikoyi prison
We are waiting for EFCC to verify.

Naira Marley was arraigned in court by EFCC on ground of allegedly committing cyber crimes.

He was granted bail by the court on 30th of May. The requirements for the bail are N2 million naira, with two sureties, while the first surety must be a civil servant not below grade 10 level the second must have landed property in a jurisdiction approved by the court.
