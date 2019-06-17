Nigeria vs France: I am sad, disappointed, but proud of these girls – Sunday Oliseh

by Valerie Oke

Nigeria vs France: I am sad, disappointed, but proud of these girls - Sunday Oliseh

Although they were beaten by one goal by France, former Nigerian international player, Sunday Oliseh has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

According to the former Super Eagles Player, the girls gave everything against a French side, which had a home advantage on their side.

In a tweet shortly after the match, Oliseh said that he is sad and disappointed, but very proud of the girls.

He tweeted: Extremely proud of our Super Falcons of Nigeria vs France at the world cup. These girls gave everything against a French side, cheered on by a near full stadium and a doubtful retaken penalty. I am sad, disappointed, but proud of these girls!

