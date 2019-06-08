Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: “Truly Our Stadium Is Not Built For Football Match But APC/PDP Rally” – Nigerians React To Venue Of Match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently slugging out with Zimbabwe in an International friendly match holding at Asaba International stadium.

The condition of the pitch where the match is taking place is so bad that the Super Eagles are having difficulties in playing a free-flowing brand of football.

The first half of the match ended goalless with goal scoring chance hard to come by as a result of the bad pitch.

Consequently, the nature of the stadium has sparked reactions from Nigerians with some questioning why Uyo stadium was used for the match instead.

See What Nigerians are saying:

Truly our stadium aint for Football match, it was built for APC and PDP campaign #NGAZIM — diplomatic historian (@martinschido) June 8, 2019

This pitch is a joke. What happened to the Uyo stadium? #Supereagles #NGAZIM — Darny Arts Anthony (@ArtsDanyjokes) June 8, 2019

I just pray our players doesn't pick up injuries from this pitch… This one that looks like vegetable farm…#NGAZIM — Jeffery Wilson🇳🇬✈🇨🇦 (@wilsonjeffery72) June 8, 2019

This stadium grass looks like our secondary school field grass when we cut it with cutlass #NGAZIM — Bright D'Genius Uzoma (@GeniusUzoma) June 8, 2019