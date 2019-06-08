Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: “Truly Our Stadium Is Not Built For Football Match But APC/PDP Rally” – Nigerians React To Venue Of Match

by Eyitemi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently slugging out with Zimbabwe in an International friendly match holding at Asaba International stadium.

The condition of the pitch where the match is taking place is so bad that the Super Eagles are having difficulties in playing a free-flowing brand of football.

The first half of the match ended goalless with goal scoring chance hard to come by as a result of the bad pitch.

Consequently, the nature of the stadium has sparked reactions from Nigerians with some questioning why Uyo stadium was used for the match instead.

