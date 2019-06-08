Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru becomes second fastest man in Africa

Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru has officially become the 2nd fastest African man on the track, in Africa. Divine came behind Nigerian legend, Olusoji Fasuba.

The young man achieved this feat at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships on Friday night.

Oduduru won the 100 meters race in 9.86 seconds which is the fastest ever by an African since Fasuba. Fasuba ran in 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

Oduduru won the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, as well.

See the Video:

I actually cannot believe this… Divine Oduduru is NCAA’s 100m & 200m champion.. Joint fastest in the world over 100m, 3rd over 200m.. I am SO proud of him man 💜💜pic.twitter.com/b63aii1k2G — Lillian (@LillzTrackLife) June 8, 2019