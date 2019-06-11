Nigerian Blogger, Noble Igwe Shares An Interesting Story On How He Met His Wife

Nigerian blogger, and 360 Group CEO, Noble Igwe has shared an interesting story on how he met his wife, Chioma through her cousin.

The couple, who are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, had a stylish white wedding themed ‘Chobs16: Fedoras and Fascinators‘ at Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos on Saturday, June 11, 2016. They also welcomed a daughter named Jaxmine in January, 2017.

According to the blogger, he met Chioma Otisi through her cousin who also happens to be his friend. He helped Noble get his wife’s BBM pin. He decided to shoot his shot from there.

Giving details of their chat, He wrote;

“Meeting Chioma.

It was a Friday afternoon and I was at work when my brother-in-law called;

Ned:Yo Nobs,something just crossed my mind.I think you’d like my cousin,she’s based in the UK but she’s totally your type. Let me ask her if it’s okay to give you her BBM pin.

Nobs : Okay, sure but don’t make it look like I’m asking oO

Ned: She’s a babe and she grew up in Aba too.

Nobs : Ngwanu.

Ned gave me Chioma’s pin, I added her,she accepted but I didn’t say anything.

SAT Morning:

Chioma: Who’s this?

Nobs: Hey,Sorry my name is Noble and Ned gave me your pin but if you are not cool with me adding you, I’d just delete myself.

Chioma: I think it would have been better to introduce yourself after adding me.

Nobs: I’m sorry, my name is Noble Igwe .

Chioma: Please what’s your real name ? It was that moment I knew she wasn’t going to be an easy fry.

This picture was her BBM display picture and I saved it.

Do you want me to continue with the story?”

ALSO READ: [Video]: Peruzzi Assaults Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin Over Tweet

You taught it was over. No, he went ahead to give a continuation of the story. He shared the first photo Chioma sent to him with the words;

“Saturday Morning

Nobs : The full name is Noble Chibuzor Igwe.

Chioma: Oh nice. Kinda cute for an Igbo boy.

*In my head I was like. Kinda cute?

Do you know me? have you not heard of me*.

Nobs: Thank You,Chichi

Chioma: WOW! So fast . Chichi ? Let’s keep it at Chioma for now.

Nobs: Okay. Are you the one in your DP?

Chioma: Yes, why ?

Nobs : You are pretty or maybe it’s the picture.

Chioma: I’m the one.

*in my mind, I was like —> see fine babe but I wasn’t so sure so”

Nobs : Can I see another picture of you.

Chioma : I’m about to step out so let me send you one.

When I saw this picture of Chioma (image up)In a short skirt, I wanted to book a flight to England.

Nobs : You are good looking.

Chioma: Thank You.

*But as a sharp boy I wanted to know how such a pretty girl will be single so I added*

Nobs : It’s Saturday and I imagine you must have a lot guys lined up to take you out this weekend.

Chioma : Sure

It was that moment that I knew that I didn’t stand a chance.

Do you know what I did next ?”

ALSO READ: Churchill Finds Love Again, Shades Tonto Dikeh In New Post

See photo below:

He then shared a beautiful photo from their wedding with a sweet but witty message. He wrote:

“Two people who were not born in the same house gets together to get married and start learning how to live together as husband and wife.

For some people, they go from husband and wife to parents,for others, they stay just husband and wife.

Years ago,we didn’t know one another,today we are parents but that’s not our biggest accomplishment.

Our biggest and best decision was coming together in love, learning to navigate this tough life together as one,helping one another to reach new heights while striving to be the best parents.

Chioma,I am not perfect but in the next 87 lives to come,I want to do this with you.

Happy Anniversary,love.

You are worth more than Gold,so manage the recharge card I sent”

See post below: