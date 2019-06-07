Nigerian British Boxer, Anthony Joshua Changes Meal Plan Ahead Of His Rematch

by Amaka

British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua who is of Nigerian roots has changed his meal plan ahead of his rematch. It seems he is getting ready for a comeback as he is thinking about removing Nigerian cuisine ‘Pounded yam’ from his diet plan and replacing it with healthier options.

Recall, he lost the ‘Heavy Weight Championship’ title to Mexican professional boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr.on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Madison Square Garden. The former heavyweight champion was taken out four times even after he floored Ruiz in the third round of the match. However, he was unsuccessful as a result of the ultimate knockout from Ruiz in the 7th round.

This did not sit well with a lot of people as a rematch has been confirmed to happen in November or December at a yet to be disclosed venue.

Anthony Joshua took to his Instagram stories to reveal that the new changes.

See post below:
