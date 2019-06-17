Nigerian Dancer, Kaffy Pictured With Emmanuel Ehumadu And Gentle Jack

Nigerian dancer and wellness mentor, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh, popularly known by her stage name, Kaffy was recently pictured with Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu a.k.a Labista and Gentle Jack.

According to Labista, he and Gentle Jack ran into Kaffy at a DSTV office today, June 17, 2019.

Gentle Jack aka the Macho of Nollywood is widely known for his roles in action movies. However, it seems the bodybuilder and philanthropist has not been acting for a while as he revealed that Nigerian producers could not afford him.

Kaffy also recently opened up on her battle with depression. She revealed most of the things shared on social media were not true. She claimed it made her face depression which she eventually overcame. She advised people not to let others define their happiness.