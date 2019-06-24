Nigerian Football Legend, Jay Jay Okocha Shares Beautiful Photo Of His Daughter, Dani

Nigerian football legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is celebrating his beautiful daughter, Dani, who clocked a year older today, June 24, 2019. She turned 21 and it looks good on her.

The footballer and his wife, Nkechi have two kids namely A-Jay and Daniella.

The former Super Eagles captain took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of his daughter to mark the special occasion.

He captioned the photo:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Dani, wishing you all the very best in life in good health and your heart desires.”

See photo below: