Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Refusal To Abort Led Her Boyfriend To Dump Her

A Nigerian lady who took to Facebook to rant narrated how her boyfriend dumped her because she refused to abort their baby.

Calling out the man identified as Mr Kadiri Apampa on the social media platform, the lady disclosed that they started dating in 2010. She, however, got pregnant in 2012, which was when their issue that led to eventual breakup began.

The Nigerian lady further disclosed that she called him months ago for “their baby’s school fees” but he told her ‘that the girl needs a sibling.”

Read her lengthy post below;

“I need to rant a bit. It took me a long time to do this but I will use this platform to say my mind. Please nobody should come here and judge me if you don’t have a good word to say just waka pass. In 2010 I met this Man (Mr Kadiri Apampa) then he was a loving and caring man, so I thought whilst dating I got pregnant that was in late 2012, when I told him about this he changed suddenly and said I shd get rid of the pregnancy. I couldn’t do it how can I? With the support of my parents, even though it was a difficult decision I continue with the pregnancy.

During the 9months period, I saw him briefly his words were “you this girl you did not get rid of the pregnancy.” I also received some calls from the so-called family members abusing me and telling me to get rid of the pregnancy. I turned a deaf ear and I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in October 2013 -Misturah Apampa.

Also Read: University Of Ibadan Expels 5 Students, Rusticate 16 And Discharges 1

It was a difficult moment for me. I tried so many times to have him in our lives all prove abortive, he never shows concern. He has grown up children he mentioned their names when we were together Toun Apampa, Yemisi Apampa, Tope Apampa, Segun Apampa, Kemi Apampa. He showed me all their pictures None of them contacted me ( that’s if they even know about my daughter). I called him last month to please assist me with my daughter’s school fees all he could tell me was that OMO YEN TI NEED ABURO ( The girl needs a sibling) IMAGINE.

I lost my mother to all this problem May her Soul R.I.P. At the end of our conversation last week he said I should look after my child by my self. This man has not spent any kobo on the girl since she was born and she’s going to be 6 (Six) this year.

Mr Kadiri Apampa I pray to God to spare your life for you to see the wonders God will do in My daughter’s life. I know God will not forsake me if you have.

You took advantage of my tender age and I am here dealing with my self. God will judge us all.

N.B he’s divorced and promise me heaven and earth Some Men hmmm……….