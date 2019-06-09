Nigerian lady reveals how she was stopped from entering a government office because of her outfit

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience at a government office recently.

According to the lady, she was not allowed into a government office because she was dressed ‘indecently.’

Sharing a photo of o=her outfit on Twitter, she tweeted;

I was refused entry into a government office today because my dress was “indecent”. This is the dress I was wearing.

Her tweet has since gotten so many reactions with many dragging the government.

