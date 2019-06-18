Nigerian Lady Rolls On The Floor In Excitement As Zlatan Ibile Follows Her On Instagram

A video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady rolling on the floor in excitement as Nigerian street music sensation, Zlatan Ibile allegedly follows her on Instagram.

Recall, the Zanku dance pioneer recently had a clash with fellow colleague, Jaywon, over using similar song title, ‘This Year’.

Well, it seems the rapper has made this lady’s year as she can be seen jumping and rolling on the floor in excitement shouting his popular slang ” Kapaichumarimarichopaco” and “Zlatan Ooooh” in the video.

Watch video below:

Nigerian lady Shouts And Roll On The Floor As Zlatan Allegedly Follows Her On Instagram…….Na wa OOOOOH…………………… 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bkfGIXUTnp — Victor Olawuyi (@Victnii) June 18, 2019