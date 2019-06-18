Nigerian Lady Rolls On The Floor In Excitement As Zlatan Ibile Follows Her On Instagram

by Amaka

A video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady rolling on the floor in excitement as Nigerian street music sensation, Zlatan Ibile allegedly follows her on Instagram.

Zlatan

Recall, the Zanku dance pioneer recently had a clash with fellow colleague, Jaywon, over using similar song title, ‘This Year’.

Well, it seems the rapper has made this lady’s year as she can be seen jumping and rolling on the floor in excitement shouting his popular slang ” Kapaichumarimarichopaco” and “Zlatan Ooooh” in the video.

Watch video below:
