Nigerian makeup artist reveals why there are a lot of rich Igbo people

by Olayemi Oladotun

“Where two or more Igbo men are gathered, business is being discussed” is normal parlance in the Nigerian society.

In this vein, it is no surprise that in various parts of the country, Igbo people are seen trading in one item or the other.

Stylist, Ugomma has extolled the business acumen of the South-Eastern people of Nigeria.

She wrote:

One rich igbo man will train half the boys in his village. Those ones will become rich and train the other half. That is why there a lot of rich igbo people. Most of them don’t have degrees, but they will floor you with their business acumen.

Igbo
