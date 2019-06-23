Nigerian man cries for justice for his 10-year-old sister repeatedly raped by their neighbour

A Nigerian man whose name has been given as Johnprince Osita, has cried out for justice after his 10-year-old sister, Chisom, was repeatedly raped by a neighbour at their home in Aba, Abia state.

Via his IG page, the man shared the sad news saying he is willing to pay any amount to get his sister a lawyer that will make sure the said man is jailed.

Speaking to LIB this morning, Osita said

”This thing has been happening and he would always tell me sister that if she talks that he would beat her and deal with her. According to my sister, whenever my mum goes out and she comes back from school, he would come to my mum’s flat to have sex with her and he would tell her not to tell mym mum otherwise they would beat her. Yesterday evening at about 10pm, my mum called me and she was crying and screaming. She told me that my sister just told her what has been happening. This morning, they have gone to the police station. She is just 10 years old”.

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu who is handling the rape case has revealed that the suspect will be arrested this afternoon.