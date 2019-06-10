Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

Immediate past Senate President, Olubukola Saraki, has shared that he would be donating his severance package to some victims of Boko Haram attack and donate some percentage from the package to a trust fund for the children of late senators. Saraki made this known via a statement he released through his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, yesterday, 9th June.

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the voluntary retirement from the service of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria, effective from May 28, 2019. The President thanked Justice Onnoghen for his service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best of retirement life.

The newly elected member for Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Uba, has shared that he is supporting the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan for senate President because he is the only elected member of his Political Party, Young Progressive Party (YPP), and as such needs to form an alliance in the senate.

Nigerian business mogul and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has fumed about the economy of Nigeria while addressing a consultative roundtable discussion tagged ”Going for Growth” in Lagos yesterday, June 8th. According to the chairman of Dangote Group, he noted that Nigeria is not doing enough in terms of power provision for the small scale business owner.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Sunday said that no candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had more than one result. This was revealed in the weekly bulletin of the exam board, which is released from the office of the Registrar, in Abuja.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, and senator who represented Akwa Ibom north-west district in the 8th assembly, on Sunday, said God will soon expose those who “fraudulently orchestrated” his defeat in the last national assembly election. Akpabio said this while speaking at Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of the state as he empowered some members of his constituency.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr, has released a 23-man list ahead of the forthcoming Total African Cup of Nations tournament scheduled to commence later this month.

A notable omission from the list is Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was dropped by the German tactician.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, on Saturday responded to the query issued to him by the Kano State government over allegations bothering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N3.4 billion. The Emir in his response signed by Abba Yusuf, secretary to the Kano State Emirate Council, said N1.8 billion was what he met in the emirate’s coffers when he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

In a few tweets on Sunday evening, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said Femi Gbajabiamila(Lagos, APC) deserves to be Speaker of the 9th Assembly. According to the former Minister, he may not have liked how the House of Reps member, aspiring for Speakership emphasised his Muslim faith and bowed before a Northern Muslim cleric, all a bid to win the seat, but he believes that Gbajabiamila has what it takes for the position.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday revealed why the commission withdrew from the alleged N25 billion fraud filed against former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje by the commission. According to the anti-graft agency, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation which has the constitutional power to take over any criminal case at any stage of the investigation has taken over this particular one.

