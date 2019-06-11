Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

The Ondo state police command has arrested a Man identified as Francis Joseph, 43 for defiling the 12-year-old daughter of his friend in the Lugbogi area of Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Reports have it that Joseph who is married to four wives and has nine children raped the child and warned her not to disclose what he had with her or she would die mysteriously.

A family source who spoke with Tribune said the little girl kept quiet about the ordeal until she began to bleed at night.

President and founder of Omega Outreach Christian ministry, Johnson Suleman, has shared the story of how a young man whom he didn’t know what he does for a living brought cash gift running into millions for him. According to the preacher who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said he rejected the money only for the boy to be paraded as a criminal by security operatives two days later.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fire Ministry has accused the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of stealing so much from Nigeria’s economy. The cleric who spoke via his Twitter handle made this known by sharing that someone once asked him why he is against the present administration and he said his response to that person was that why didn’t he say same when he was seriously criticizing the past administration which according to him stole so much from the economy.

Clara, The estranged wife of a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime has said that he left her 11-year-old marriage to the former governor to get her sanity back. Clara who spoke at the Abuja Federal High Court where her former husband is praying the court to dissolve their marriage further shared that she has been denied access to her only child since she left the house.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law a bill that would recognize June 12 as the democracy day in Nigeria. Consequently, May 29th would only be observed as handing over date henceforth. June 12 represents the date the ”arguably” the freest and the fairest presidential election was conducted in Nigeria.

A Twitter user @realololade has taken to his handle to share the story of how the Bayelsa state chapter of the Deeper Life Church ”allegedly” suspended the wedding ceremony of a couple because they ate from the same plate a week to their wedding.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and church of Satan clashes over allegations made by the former minister on Twitter.

he former Minister took to his Twitter page to react on the movie “when They See Us” he lamented that the former NYPD cop, Linda Fairstein who led 5 innocent boys to prison should be prosecuted and burnt at the stake with her book

The 32-years-old lawmaker, hon. Debo Ogundoyin has emerged speaker of the ninth Oyo state of Assembly after a unanimous voice vote of the 32-member assembly on Monday.

The newly emerged speaker is a member of the People Democratic Party representing Ibarapa-East.

Many Nigerians especially the youth have taken to Twitter to express their delight as 32 years old Adebo Ogundoyin emerging as the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly. Adebo, who is representing Ibarapa-East at the 9th Assembly, has to be the youngest Speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria at large.

