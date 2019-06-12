Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th June

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Wednesday,12th June 2019:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Adams Oshiomhole has said the party with its members as the principal officers of the 9th assembly. Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajamiabila emerged earlier today as Senate President and Speaker respectively.

The Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday, shortly after being inaugurated says the House under his leadership is going to be one of the reforms. Gbajabiamila in his acceptance speech said: “It is my honor and pleasure to address you today as the duly elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Senate president Bukola Saraki of the 8th Senate has congratulated newly elected principal officers of the 9th Assembly. Saraki urged the new principal officers to always put the Nigerian people first in all that they do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

Following the emergence of the member representing Surulere federal constituency 1 in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the new speaker of the 9th Assembly, prominent Nigerians such as Godswill Akpabio( former governor of Akwa-Ibom), Dele Momodu( Ovation Magazine ) owner, and other Nigerians have reacted. Akpabio in his reaction describes Gbaja as a man who believes so much in the unity of Nigeria before going on to add that he is the best man for the job.

A Nigerian man has been arrested by the police for raping a 16-year old.

According to the social media user Harrison Gwamnishu who shared the story online, the suspect said he raped the girl because his wife sex-starved him.

The member representing Surulere constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been elected speaker of the 9th Assembly.

President Buhari has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to strike out the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate challenging his re-election for being fundamentally defective.

Recall Buhari was declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday, said he ran for the office of the deputy senate president to make not to win or lose but to make a statement. Ekweremadu who is the senator representing Enugu west said this while speaking with journalists after losing the election to Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central.

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, has acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade during the meeting between the duo at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) summit in Abuja today, 11th June. However, he seems to fire a shot at him when he said fighting corruption goes beyond the recovering of stolen funds and the prevention of such.

After losing to his colleague, Senate Ahmed Lawan in the keenly contested Senate president election on Tuesday, Senator Ali Ndume said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should commend him for insisting to run. The Borno South Senator, upon his loss to the APC preferred candidate, Lawan said his insistence on contesting has portrayed the party as democratic.

President Muhammadu Buhari has enumerated eight ways he intends to fight corruption in his second term.

President Buhari Engineered Omo-Agege Victory as The New Deputy Speaker” – Social Commentator, Reno Omokri claims

Delta state Central Senator, Ovi Omo-Agege has emerged as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Sen.Omo Agege beat Sen. Ekweremadu 68 votes to 37 votes to emerge as the new deputy president of the Nigeria National assembly.