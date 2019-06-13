Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Thursday,13th June 2019:

Former president Goodluck Jonathan had renamed the University of Lagos ( Unilag), Moshood Abiola University of Lagos(MAULAG) to immortalize the late MKO but the decision met a stiff protest. Many Nigerians especially past and present students of the school blatantly kicked against the move to change the name of the institution.

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a statement credited to president Muhammadu Buhari where-in he said that he would lift at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. Nigerians while reacting have queried how he plans to achieve that since he has just 4 more years as president.

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared that his administration has what it takes to lift at least 100m Nigerians out of poverty in the next 100 years. According to Buhari who made this known during his second term inauguration today, June 12th, he said his second term would be more prosperous and he would leverage on his achievement during his first term.

President Muhammadu Buhari during his address at Democracy Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday talked about all the things his government would do for Nigeria. Protocols All Praise is due to GOD Almighty Who spared our lives to be present at this great occasion. We give thanks also that the democratic process has been further entrenched and strengthened.

June 12, 1993, is said to be one of the most credible elections that happened in Nigeria. However, a lot of things happened during this election which was why the election and the date of the event will always be remembered in Nigeria. General Ibrahim Babangida (the military leader who served as head of state (1985–93) had set up a committee in which he gave them the supervision to Conduct a Free and credible election, The committee was headed by Humphrey Nwosu, And the name of the committee was called National electoral commission (NEC).

A Twitter user @mskhaddie has shared that she saw a 6 months old baby who was reportedly raped by 3 guys while she was in the hospital with her colleague who took her son to the hospital.

Abdulmumuni, the son of late M.K.O Abiola has spoken about June 12 being the new democracy day in Nigeria and also on the vision of his dad for Nigeria which made him joined the presidential race in 1993. Mumuni who spoke in Abuja while receiving an award on behalf of his late mother, Kudirat Abiola who was inducted into the Nigerian Women hall of fame noted that the country is worst than the way it was in 1993 when his late dad contested the presidential election.

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has queried why the previous administrations have refused to honor the presumed winner of the June 12 election, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola, and also declare the day as the authentic democracy day.