Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Friday,14th June 2019:

Shehu Sanni, the former member representing Kaduna West senatorial district, has reacted to claims by Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) that the elector umpire has no server. Shehu Sanni who reacted via his Twitter handle said it is interesting and wonderful to know that INEC has no server or rather ‘serverless’.

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has called Babagana Kingibe the real villain of democracy after the latter claimed that former president Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the architects of June 12 annulment. Fani Kayode who made his view known while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja described the allegation levied against Obasanjo as a lie from the pit of hell.

Babagana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate during the June 12 election, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being culpable in the annulment of the June 12 presidential election. Kingibe made this known during a live television programme on Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) in the early hours of today.

Peter Ayodele Fayose, a former governor Ekiti state, has said it is a disgrace on former governor Obasanjo that it was Buhari that finally honored the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, election, MKO Abiola when he could have done it. Fayose who spoke via his Twitter handle, then went on to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the move.

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has always shown that she has an eye for a simple yet classy outfit when it comes to fashion. According to unconfirmed reports, the cloth she reportedly wore to the inauguration of her husband’s second term reportedly cost a whopping $4,290 which is about N1,565,850 when converted to Nigeria’s local currency.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has slammed the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, for going down on his knees to greet president Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy visit. Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle queried how he would provide check and balance in the national assembly if he is already going on his knees to greet the president when the job has not begun.

Nigerian media personality Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to reveal that she was robbed last night.

According to the controversial journalist, she heard loud noises in her home at about 1:45am only to realize her and her family were been robbed by 4 armed robbers.

Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have reacted to reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) told the Presidential Election Tribunal that it has no server. INEC had told the election tribunal on Thursday that was asking them for something that they do not have. “Atiku, PDP asking us for a server that we don’t have,” it counsel said.

Nigeria Lady who was allegedly drugged at a Nightclub and gang-raped by two Babcock University drop out has requested that the criminal suit be withdrawn.

Recall that Don-Chime George, and his friend, Rasaq Oke, were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly drugging and raping a 23-year-old lady in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state

The Flemer Initiative Project which facilitates the provision of free legal services to indigent awaiting trial detainees in Nigeria has narrated how stolen phone led to wrongful imprisonment of two innocent people for 8 months.

Those were our headlines for Friday 14th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.